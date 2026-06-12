Russia sought for eight years to stop war in Ukraine — Putin

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russia kept trying for eight years to stop the war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with participants in the special military operation.

"They were carrying airstrikes on Donetsk," he noted. "That was war. They deployed artillery systems and multiple rocket launchers. They started military operations in southeastern Ukraine," Putin added.

"We kept persuading them to stop it for eight years," the head of state said.

"And what we learned later? That they only came to Minsk and signed the so-called Minsk Agreements <...> They admitted afterwards that they did it only to make it possible for the Kiev regime to rearm and launch military operations," Putin said. "We waited for eight years for a peaceful solution to emerge. But then, it became clear that it’s impossible because the leader of the regime said it straight: we will not implement anything."

"This is why we were forced to use other means to protect our interests and the people that live there," Putin concluded.