Trump claims draft deal published in Iranian media is incorrect

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. The draft deal between Washington and Tehran that has been published by Iranian media outlets is incorrect, US President Donald Trump said.

"The terms that Iran leaked out to the fake news have nothing to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing," he wrote on Truth Social.

"What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bear no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dating in good faith," Trump noted.

He also accused Iran of trying to attack Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz. "Their totally rebuffed drone attack against Indian ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is totally unacceptable. They better get their act together, and fast," Trump added.