Marine debris composition changes at Novaya Zemlya's monitoring site

ARKHANGELSK, August 5. /TASS/. The marine debris composition at the Russkaya Gavan Bay monitoring site on the Severny Island of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago changed significantly compared to previous years. While glass predominated on the coast previously, researchers now found predominantly plastics on the beach, the Arctic Floating University expedition's deputy leader for scientific research, Anna Trofimova, told TASS.

"This year, we have recorded 660 pieces of debris at two sites in Russkaya Gavan Bay, they weigh approximately 38 kilograms," she said. "The biggest share found there was plastic: 355 pieces. We collected plastic bags, fastening tape, scraps of fishing nets, floats, containers, and yogurt cups. In previous years, we used to find much more glass and ceramics, which originated from the polar station. Every year, we clean up this beach, but the amount of debris doesn't decrease; the current keeps bringing it."

The Arctic Floating University has been monitoring marine debris at Russkaya Gavan for eight years. They note the changing composition and origin of the plastic waste. For example, the expedition has found objects originating in the UAE. "The composition is also changing geographically: we have found debris originating in China, Bulgaria, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Lithuania; as well as in Canada, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Russia," the scientist said.

The expedition's researchers also conducted a marine debris inventory on four islands of Franz Josef Land, the northernmost archipelago of Russia and Eurasia, also pointing to plastics pollution. On the Wilczek Land, they found plastic pellets -plastic granules used as a raw material for making plastic products.

About the expedition

The 20th voyage of the Arctic Floating University scientific and educational expedition continued from July 1 to July 22, 2026 on board the Professor Molchanov scientific research vessel. The expedition organizers are: the Lomonosov Northern Arctic Federal University and the Northern Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Sevhydromet). The project's official sponsors and partners are: the Russian Federation's Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Russian Geographical Society, general sponsor - VTB, the Norilsk Nickel Company, and the Floating University Coordination Center based at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT).