US strengthens cooperation with Russia, China to combat crime — FBI chief

NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. The United States has strengthened partnerships with Russia and China over the past year to combat transnational crime, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel said.

In an interview with Reuters, he specified that law enforcement cooperation with Russia had been underway for 15 months. Referring to ties with Russia and China, he described the relationships as "both new and dynamic."

According to the news agency, the US seeks to gain allies in combating transnational crime, including fentanyl trafficking, cyber fraud and child sexual exploitation.

Patel is tentatively scheduled to visit Russia in October, an FBI official told Reuters.