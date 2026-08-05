Mother of Russians killed in Thailand sees execution as too lenient for killers — relative

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The mother of two Russians killed in Pattaya, 22-year-old Diana Nazimova and 17-year-old Roman Nazimov, opposes the death penalty for the accused and believes life imprisonment would be a more just punishment, family relative Konstantin told TASS.

"Our children believed in the teachings of Buddhism, so the cremation will take place on the territory of Thailand," the relatives added in a message posted on Facebook [banned in Russia].

The siblings went missing on July 27. Thai police later detained suspects who confessed to killing them while trying to seize the motorcycle the Russians were riding. The same gang had previously killed a Thai family of three in June. The farewell ceremony for the Russian siblings will take place on August 6.