Anonymous posts on social networks call for new mass migration to Ceuta — portal

RABAT, August 4. /TASS/. Anonymous messages calling for new mass migration and the simultaneous crossing by large groups of illegal immigrants of the border with Spain’s African exclave of Ceuta are again spreading on social networks, according to Hespress news portal.

"Anonymous calls for a new attempt to cross the border of the city of Ceuta have appeared on social networks again," it says.

"In recent hours, users have been sharing posts, indicating the specific time of the proposed action - the night of August 15 to 16."

Anonymous messages distributed on several digital platforms invite people to join closed groups "to exchange information and coordinate actions between potential participants in the illegal border crossing."

Some of the messages contain information about emigration to Spain and opportunities to get a job there.

Hespress said that the Moroccan government has repeatedly warned that the promotion of such calls or incitement to illegal migration is punishable under the laws of the kingdom.

On August 2, the Moroccan Interior Ministry said that the recent events at the border crossings leading to the cities of Ceuta and Melilla "were not spontaneous or accidental, but were the result of a combination of several factors." It said that "these include the malicious use of digital space, the dissemination of misleading information, the activities of human trafficking networks and the misinterpretation of certain legal and administrative provisions that suggested the possibility of an easy entry into the European space without legal consequences."

At the end of July, tens of thousands of illegal immigrants swam and came to Ceuta on foot, bypassing the breakwater that separates the city from Morocco. Spain estimates the number of migrants at between 50,000 and 60,000. The Moroccan Interior Ministry put the number at about 40,000 people crossing to Ceuta and 1,135 to Melilla. It said 11 people died while crossing the border, while according to the Spanish government, at least 72 people died trying to reach Ceuta.