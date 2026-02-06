Rostec creates Garuda intelligent noise-canceling headset

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Tula-based Oktava plant (part of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec) has created the Garuda active noise-canceling headset which safeguards hearing from loud, sharp noises while amplifying quiet sounds. The device has both civilian and military applications, Rostec’s press service reported.

"The Garuda can be used by law enforcement, special forces, security services, hunters, and airsoft players. The headset is also suitable for workers in the mining and metallurgy industries, operators of heavy equipment and impact presses, and airfield and shooting range personnel. The product's combined features provide advantages over similar products. The headset meets military standards, ensures a high level of hearing protection and reliability, features a smart communications system, and offers comprehensive fragmentation protection," the state corporation said.

The press service noted that the headset is compatible with most portable and stationary radios and connects to them via standard connectors. Garuda features a durable soft headband and adjustable height and width for wearing with or without a helmet. The headset can also be mounted directly to a protective helmet using side rail adapters.

"This advanced product protects hearing from impulse noise—gunshots, explosions, and constant thunder. The intelligent system instantly recognizes and suppresses harmful sounds above 84 dB. The Garuda headset also amplifies quiet and useful sounds, such as commands, footsteps, speech, and rustling, improving situational awareness. The headphones also feature an integrated noise-canceling microphone, ensuring clear and reliable radio communications in extreme conditions. The product's design meets military standards: the headset has a shockproof casing, is resistant to moisture, dust, and extreme temperatures, and is protected from electromagnetic interference caused by electronic warfare systems and high-power transmitter/receiver units," Oktava CEO Pavel Pavlenko said.