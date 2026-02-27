Ukraine attacks Energodar despite local ceasefire around Zaporozhye plant

MELITOPOL, February 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army struck the Sovremennik palace of culture in Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Mayor Maxim Pukhov said.

Earlier, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that a local ceasefire has been in effect since 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on Friday in the area surrounding the ZNPP. This has allowed engineers to begin work on restoring the plant’s open switchgear and the Ferrosplavnaya line, damaged on February 10 by shelling from Ukrainian forces.

"Despite the establishment of a ceasefire regime around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, necessary to repair a critically important power line, the Ukrainian army continues its attempts to destabilize the situation in the nuclear city of Energodar. Today, another UAV attack was recorded. The enemy drone was detected and detonated near the Sovremennik palace of culture," Pukhov wrote on Telegram.