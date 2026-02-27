Ukrainian troops launch 153 UAVs, fire 12 munitions on Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, February 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have launched 153 drone attacks and fired 12 munitions on Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, the regional emergency response center reported on Telegram.

"In the Valuisky district, the villages of Borki, Dolgoye, and Kazinka, as well as the Leonovka farmstead, came under attacks by 10 drones, eight of which were neutralized and shot down. A man was wounded in a drone attack on his car on the Kazinka-Leonovka highway. Medics from the Valuisky Central District Hospital provided him with all necessary assistance, and the man was released for outpatient treatment. The vehicle was damaged. In the village of Kazinka, another FPV drone damaged a car," the statement reads.

According to the regional emergency response center, Belgorod was shelled with 12 munitions, damaging energy infrastructure, the windows of four apartments in three apartment blocks, four private homes, six cars, and a utility building. An aircraft-type drone was shot down over the city by the air defense system. In the Belgorod district, the settlements of Maisky and Malinovka and Orlovka and Repnoye were attacked by seven drones, six of which were neutralized and shot down. In another incident, the Yakovlevsky district was attacked by two drones, one of which was shot down, there were no casualties or damage.

One drone also attacked the village of Berezovka in the Borisovsky district, damaging a power line. The Volchya Aleksandrovka village and the Khutorishche farmstead were attacked by two drones in the Volokonovsky district. A man was injured in a drone attack in the village of Volchya Aleksandrovka. He received all necessary medical care at Valuisky Central District Hospital and will continue treatment as an outpatient. A drone strike in the Khutorishche farmstead damaged a car and a garage. In the Graivoronsky district, the city of Graivoron, the villages of Gorkovsky, Khotmyzhsk, and Chapayevsky, and the villages of Glotovo, Golovchino, Gora-Podol, Dunayka, Zamostye, Novostroyevka-Pervaya, Poroz, Pochayevo, and Smorodino came under attacks by 43 drones, nine of which were neutralized and shot down. As a result of the attacks, four private houses, a commercial property, and four cars were damaged in Graivoron; two private houses were damaged in Dunayka; four motor vehicles and a private house were damaged in Zamostye; a power line was damaged in Glotovo; a private house was damaged in Chapayevsky; and a car was destroyed by fire and the gate of a private house was damaged in Gora-Podol.

In the Gubkinsky district, the village of Kladovoye was attacked by one drone, with no casualties or damage reported. Three unmanned aerial vehicles were also shot down by air defense systems over the Ivnyansky district, and a wall and window pane at a business facility were damaged in the village of Sukhosolitino. One enemy drone was shot down by air defenses over the Korocha district, but there was no damage. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the settlement of Krasnaya Yaruga and the villages of Vyazovoye, Grafovka, Kolotilovka, Ilek-Penkovka, Staroselye, and Terebreno were attacked by 46 unmanned aerial vehicles, 12 of which were neutralized, there was no damage.

According to the regional emergency response center, six drones were shot down over the Novooskolsky district. In the Bely Kolodez farmstead, debris from a downed unmanned aerial vehicle smashed windows in three private houses, damaging roofs, fences, and outbuildings. Two unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems over the Starooskolsky district, there was no damage. Five drones were shot down over the Chernyansky district, no damage was reported. In addition, in the Shebekinsky district, the city of Shebekino and the villages of Grafovka and Novaya Tavolzhanka came under attacks by 23 drones, 14 of which were neutralized and downed. "Yesterday evening, in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, a man was wounded as a result of a drone attack on a passenger car. He was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 with a mine blast injury, a closed chest injury, and a closed comminuted fracture of the leg. All necessary medical care is being provided," the regional emergency response center noted.