Russian people civilization together with all peoples of Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Russian people are a civilization together with more than a hundred peoples of Russia, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during an awarding ceremony of literary prize Slovo for 2025.

"There are more than 100 nations and nationalities living in our country. And each of these people contributes the wealth of their culture to one river, which is called the Russian people. And it is precisely this Russian people that is a civilization thanks to these streams that flow into it," he said.

He said that on February 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Year of Unity of the Peoples of Russia. The ceremony took place during the educational marathon Russia - Family of families of the Znanie Society.