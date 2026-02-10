MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center is steadily destroying strongholds of the Ukrainian army near Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Defense Ministry reported.

"A crew of a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system from the marine infantry of the Battlegroup Center destroyed Ukrainian fortified positions and eliminated personnel in the Krasnoarmeysk direction," the ministry said. According to the statement, a reconnaissance UAV crew detected enemy troop movement and identified fortified positions with Ukrainian servicemen.

In addition, UAV operators used attack drones to destroy dug-outs with Ukrainian personnel in the Krasnoarmeysk direction.