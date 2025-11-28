All 25 crewmembers of tanker on fire in Black Sea rescued

ANKARA, November 28. /TASS/. Turkish rescue services evacuated the whole crew of the Kairos tanker under the Gambian flag on fire in the Black Sea, the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said.

"The 274-meter long Kairos tanker navigating from Egypt to Russia with 25 people on board transmitted an explosion and fire report in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

"Rescue boats, tugs and an emergency and rescue vessel were dispatched immediately to the incident site," the ministry noted. Twenty-five people on board were safely rescued, it added.