LUGANSK, December 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the frontlines of Russia’s special military operation are facing severe hardships, including shortages of food, clothing, and ammunition, which are forcing many to desert, military expert Vitaly Kiselev has told TASS, highlighting the dire conditions that undermine their survival.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked at his year-end news conference that the number of Ukrainian army deserters is on the rise, reportedly reaching hundreds of thousands. He explained that these defections are driven by the critical need for survival amid a lack of essential supplies - ammunition, food, water, and clothing - that are not provided to Ukrainian troops. "Knowing they will simply be killed or destroyed, soldiers flee in an effort to stay alive," Putin stated.

Kiselev also pointed out that Ukrainian barrier detachments operating within the zone of the special military operation are unable to stem the tide of desertion. "The number of Ukrainian soldiers abandoning their posts is increasing daily. They escape and desert in large numbers," he said. Additionally, he emphasized that internal corruption within Ukraine is further undermining the armed forces from within, exacerbating the crisis.