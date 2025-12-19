EU summit fails to expropriate Russian assets, but may do so in future — von der Leyen

BRUSSELS, December 19. /TASS/. Participants of the European Union summit have been unable to agree on expropriation of Russian assets, and the 90-billion-euro loan will be backed by the EU budget, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"The member states have agreed to finance Ukraine through an EU borrowing on the capital markets for an amount of 90 billion euro for the next two years. We will do this by way of enhanced cooperation that is backed by the EU budget headroom," she said.

"Ukraine would only need to pay back the loan once it receives reparations. Until then, the immobilized Russian assets will remain immobilized, and the union reserves its right to make use of the cash balances to finance the loan," von der Leyen added.