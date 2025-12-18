New US security strategy rightly America first — Russian intel chief

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The United States’ new national security strategy puts America's interests first, a rational approach, Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said in an interview with TASS.

"Of course, it is pro-American, and it is very sound. Undoubtedly, it is based on US national interests," Naryshkin said in response to a question on the matter.

He added that "there are clear tendencies toward isolationism, which [US President Donald] Trump and [US Vice President JD] Vance do not hide." "Therefore, I would like to once again emphasize that it aims to ensure a rational approach to foreign relations in the interests of the country’s population," the SVR chief concluded.