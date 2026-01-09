Trump believes US allies in Europe are not feared, including by Russia

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that his country’s allies in Europe are falling behind and no one is afraid of them, including Russia.

"Europe has been doing so much for Ukraine, but it hasn’t been enough," he said, when asked what European countries should do regarding the Ukrainian crisis. "There’s no fear of Europe. You know, Europe is falling behind. "

"Obviously, I would say that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is not afraid of Europe," the US leader continued, adding that, in his view, the Russian government was afraid of the United States.