Trump says Venezuelan authorities aided in detaining new tanker

WASHINGTON, January 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the latest oil tanker was detained by US authorities in cooperation with Venezuela’s interim leadership.

"Today, the United States of America, in coordination with the Interim Authorities of Venezuela, seized an oil tanker which departed Venezuela without our approval. This tanker is now on its way back to Venezuela, and the oil will be sold through the great energy deal, which we have created for such sales," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier on Friday, the US Southern Command confirmed the seizure of the oil tanker Olina. During the operation, marines and sailors of the Southern Spear joint task force, acting in support of the US Department of Homeland Security, boarded the vessel from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford. The operation in the Caribbean Sea went smoothly.

The tanker was seized near the island of Trinidad in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. According to Reuters, the vessel had previously made voyages to Venezuela under the flag of Timor-Leste.