Iranian president says ready to speak to student protesters

TEHRAN, February 25. /TASS/. Iranian authorities are prepared to answer students’ demands at university rallies, President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"Those who are protesting can express their disapproval. Protests are characteristic of the dynamic social life, and we are ready to go to universities and communicate directly with students," Pezeshkian said at a cabinet meeting.

"Government officials should visit universities and strengthen the spirit of dialogue," the presidential press service quoted him as saying. "Our obligation is to listen and take measures to resolve the issues," the president added.

Earlier, student rallies took place in several Iranian universities both against and in support of the government policy.