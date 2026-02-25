Situation in Russian fuel market stable — Novak

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The situation in the Russian fuel market is stable and refining of oil products provides for supporting the demand and the buildup of inventories for the summer, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"The situation is absolutely stable at present. Production volumes make it possible to not merely support the demand present on the market but also to build up inventories in order to increase the volumes of stocks for the period of higher summer demand," Novak said.

Fuel production volumes in Russia are above the requirements and the government will continue monitoring the fuel situation in the country, he added.