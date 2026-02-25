MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Taking control of the settlement of Grafskoye in the Kharkov Region enables Russian troops to advance further south along the Seversky Donets River, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Establishing control over the settlement of Grafskoye in the Kharkov region provides the opportunity for further advancement south along the Seversky Donets River," the ministry stated.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry reported that during active and decisive actions in the special military operation zone, servicemen of assault groups from the 82nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of Battlegroup North took control over Grafskoye.