MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Ivanovo airborne troops’ unmanned aerial vehicle crews have cut off power supply to Ukrainian military facilities on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Unmanned aerial vehicle crews from the separate reconnaissance battalion of the Ivanovo Guards Airborne Forces unit carried out a precision strike on a Ukrainian army energy facility in the Kherson Region. In-flight recording control data from the drones confirmed the target’s successful destruction," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, during airborne reconnaissance, drone operators discovered that power lines from the facility extended deep into temporarily enemy-controlled territory, supplying power to Ukrainian military installations on the right bank of the Dnieper. The intelligence information was promptly transmitted to the command post.

Despite difficult weather conditions and the enemy’s electronic warfare systems, Russian military personnel successfully completed their mission. A precise hit on the energy infrastructure facility cut off the power lines supplying Ukrainian military facilities.

The ministry specified that crews operating the Scalpel loitering munitions and a heavy attack unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with the Kometa antenna module were deployed to destroy the target. This module facilitates missions in high-intensity enemy electronic warfare conditions, ensuring stable communications and control of the drone at all stages of flight.