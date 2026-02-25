LUGANSK, February 25. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have advanced in four areas near Slavyansk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in just a short time, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Over the weekend and for a couple of days this week, our troops have built on their success in the Slavyansk direction. First of all, expanding the control area near the Krivaya Luka locality. Our troops have also slightly advanced west of Reznikovka, taken new positions near the Nikiforovka village, and expanded the zone of control near Minkovka," he said.

On Monday, Marochko told TASS that Russian fighters had launched an offensive on Slavyansk from several directions at a time over the past week: south, southwest, north, and west.