US LNG exports hit all-time highs in 2025

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The United States exported a record 5.507 trillion cubic feet (156 bln cubic meters) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2025, according to the monthly report from the US Department of Energy. Europe was the main destination of supplies, accounting for around 68% of all exports.

In 2025, exports from the US to Europe reached 106.6 bln cubic meters of LNG, while deliveries to Asia totaled about 27.3 bln cubic meters (17.5% of the total volume). Thus, supplies increased by 63% compared with the previous year to Europe, and fell by 37% to Asia. Deliveries of American LNG to Africa soared almost four-fold to 12.6 bln cubic meters.

Among the main countries importing American LNG last year globally were the Netherlands (646.1 bln cubic feet, or 18.3 bln cubic meters), France (533.1 bln cubic feet, or 15.1 bln cubic meters), Egypt (435.4 bln cubic feet, or 12.3 bln cubic meters), Spain (373.2 bln cubic feet, or 10.6 bln cubic meters), and the UK (372.2 bln cubic feet, or 10.5 bln cubic meters). Those five countries accounted to 43% of all supplies by the United States.

In December 2025, the US exported 569.3 bln cubic feet (about 16.1 bln cubic meters) of LNG, which is 8.4% higher than in November 2025, and 38.6% higher than in December 2024. A total of 168 tankers with LNG were shipped.

The share of supplies to Asia in total volume of US LNG exports fell to 12% in December from 15% in November, according to the report. Meanwhile the share of deliveries to Europe soared to 76% in December. The remaining volumes were exported to Latin American and African states.