Russia’s GDP up over 10% in three years — PM

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP grew by 1% in 2025, and by more than 10% over the past three years, with the country facing the strongest external challenges, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Despite the most difficult situation, positive dynamics in the economy persisted. Russia’s GDP grew by 1% last year, and over the past three years its growth exceeded 10%, which is in line with the global average. And this was coupled with external challenges intensifying," he said reporting to the State Duma (lower house of parliament).

"New tasks are more complicated, requiring greater efforts: launching projects with long investment and industrial cycles, expanding infrastructure, finding partners, suppliers and sales markets, as well as strengthening own technological competencies," the premier added.