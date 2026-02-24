US deploys over 150 aircraft near Iran after Geneva talks — WP

WASHINGTON, February 24. /TASS/. The United States has increased its military presence near Iran, stationing more than 150 aircraft at bases in Europe and the Middle East following the Washington-Tehran negotiations in Geneva on February 17, The Washington Post (WP) reported, citing satellite images and flight data analysis.

The military buildup signals the Trump administration is "prepared for something much more extended than a one-day cycle" of strikes, Dana Stroul, a former senior Pentagon official during the Biden administration, told the newspaper.

The current US military presence in the region is the largest since the operation in Iraq in 2003, WP noted.

Earlier, the Greek newspaper Proto Thema reported that the US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, along with dozens of additional aircraft, had arrived at the US base in Souda Bay on the Greek island of Crete and will remain there until February 27.

In January, the White House warned that it was seriously considering the possibility of using force against the Islamic Republic. Washington at that time expressed hope that Tehran would return to the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and balanced" deal implying the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons.

On February 17, the second round of talks between Iran and the US on the nuclear issue took place in Geneva with mediation by Oman. Iran’s Foreign Ministry reported that mutual understanding had been reached on a number of issues that could be incorporated into the draft of a future agreement on the nuclear program. Washington stated that the consultations went well, although Tehran is not yet ready to accept several positions outlined by the White House. Israel and the United States had previously insisted that the Islamic Republic renounce not only the development of its nuclear program, but also the production of ballistic missiles and support for pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East. A new round of meetings between Iranian and US delegations is expected to take place on February 26 in Geneva.