LONDON, February 25. /TASS/. The countries that are part of the so-called coalition of the willing have confirmed their intention to send troops to Ukraine as part of providing it with security guarantees, the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

"They reaffirmed the role that the coalition of the willing would play in providing multi-layered security guarantees <…> including through the Multi National Force for Ukraine, with the support of the United States," the statement said. In addition, the countries "welcomed US ongoing efforts on peace negotiations" and "urged Russia to engage in the discussions in a meaningful way."

The coalition of the willing also said that it would continue sanctions pressure on Russia, as well as financial and technical support for Kiev.

Following the coalition's January 6 meeting in Paris, a declaration was adopted stating its intention to form a multinational military force that could be sent to Ukraine after the conflict ends. The coalition also expressed its readiness to continue long-term support for the Ukrainian armed forces, including through the supply of weapons and equipment.

Russia is against the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that ensuring Ukraine's security through "foreign military intervention in any part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable to Russia.