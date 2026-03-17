Iranian lawmaker threatens to turn Kharg Island into 'invaders’ cemetery'

TEHRAN, March 17. /TASS/. Iran will humiliate anyone who tries to capture Kharg Island, home to Iranian oil storage facilities, lawmaker Esmail Hosseini stated.

"If the enemies plan to invade Kharg Island, they must know that they will face humiliation even stronger than in the Strait of Hormuz, and the island will become the invaders' cemetery," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing sources, that the White House is considering seizing Iran’s oil infrastructure on Kharg Island. According to the news outlet, this would entail a ground operation, and President Donald Trump may opt for such a move if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to US-affiliated oil tankers.