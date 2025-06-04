Russia elected to UN Economic and Social Council

UNITED NATIONS, June 5. /TASS/. Russia has been elected to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), as follows from the results of General Assembly voting.

Russia, Croatia, Ukraine, Belarus, and North Macedonia competed for three vacant seats for the Eastern European group. Neither Russia nor Belarus garnered the necessary two thirds of votes in the first round of voting. Russia received the mandate after the second round. Ukraine and Croatia took the remaining two seats.

The United States and Germany took the early vacated seats of Lichtenstein and Italy. Their mandates will expire in 2026 (the United States) and in 2027 (Germany).

Apart from that, Australia, Burundi, Chad, China, Ecuador, Finland, India, Lebanon, Mozambique, Norway, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sierra Leone, Turkey, and Turkmenistan will become ECOSOC members from the beginning of 2026 for a term of three years.

ECOSOC is one of the United Nations six main bodies. It coordinates the organization’s economic, social, and humanitarian activities.