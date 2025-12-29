MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. After the conclusion of a peace agreement on Ukraine, local revanchist groups may stage military provocations and plot terrorist attacks against Russia, Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev wrote in a column for TASS.

"Even after a peace agreement is signed, under any circumstances, some militarized groups that disagree with the authorities and are driven by a desire for revenge – and such groups are quite numerous in Ukraine – could easily violate the terms of the deal, engage in military provocations, and launch terrorist attacks against Russia," Kosachev said.

According to the senator, it is quite possible that such actions would be carried out at the instigation of external forces.