NEW YORK, December 29. /TASS/. A peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict could be reached in the foreseeable future, Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, said.

"Most definitely," she told Fox News in response to a related question.

The US lawmaker noted that she is also making efforts to help resolve the Ukrainian crisis and recalled negotiations held this autumn with Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev. "We are seeing not just cooperation, but also to a joint effort to bring both sides together to figure out what guarantees both sides need," she added.

On December 28, US President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of reaching an agreement on resolving the Ukrainian conflict within a matter of weeks.

On October 25, Luna met with Dmitriev in Miami, Florida. Following the talks, she said that Russia and the United States have no reason to be enemies. She also welcomed the prospect of dialogue between Russian and US legislators, saying she does not rule out visiting Russia with a delegation of US lawmakers. In her words, "that’s definitely an opportunity on the horizon."