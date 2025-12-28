European contingents in Ukraine to be legitimate targets for Russian forces — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Military contingents of the so-called European coalition of the willing, if deployed to Ukraine, would become legitimate targets for Russian forces, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS on 2025 results.

"These ambitions [of European officials] have literally blinded them. Not only do they not care about the Ukrainians but they do not care about their people either. This is the only way to explain the fact that there is still talk in Europe about sending military forces to Ukraine as part of the so-called coalition of the willing. We have said many times that in this case our Armed Forces would view them as a legitimate target," the top diplomat noted.

In mid-December, leaders of major European countries issued a statement saying that security guarantees for Kiev should include the creation of European-led "multinational forces for Ukraine." UK Defense Secretary John Healey later said that countries participating in the so-called coalition of the willing had raised the readiness level of their troops ahead of a possible deployment to Ukraine.