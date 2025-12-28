Iran exercises maximum restraint in view of provocations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Iran shows maximum restraint and demonstrates openness to dialogue in response to all West’s provocations,

"We would like to note that the Iranians have been exercising maximum restraint and composure by responding to all the provocations and blackmail on behalf of the West by stating their commitment to dialogue and resolving the lingering differences by political means," he said.

In 2025, five rounds of Iran-US talks on nuclear issues, mediated by Oman, ended without results due to Israel’s military operation against the Islamic Republic and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Between negotiation rounds, US administration representatives repeatedly stated that Washington, in addition to imposing restrictions on Tehran’s uranium enrichment levels, also aims to curb Iran's military arsenal, including its missile capabilities.