Russian, US lawmakers reach preliminary agreement on meeting — senior Russian MP

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian lawmakers and US Congress members have reached a preliminary agreement to hold a meeting, with details on the time and venue expected to emerge in the near future, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), said.

"There is a preliminary agreement. No specifics yet, but those details could appear in the foreseeable future," he said in an interview with TASS.

Slutsky urged patience, noting that the details still need to be worked out to ensure tangible results. "We don’t need a meeting for the sake of a meeting. We don’t need handshakes just for a photo on a newswire. What we need is results that will correspond to the Russian president’s intention to advance our national interests, including, first and foremost, our security," he noted.

Earlier, Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev announced that Moscow and Washington were discussing a potential meeting between delegations of US Congress and Russian State Duma members.