Thailand, Cambodia ready to return to reached agreements for conflict resolution

BANGKOK, December 27. /TASS/. Thailand and Cambodia have reaffirmed their determination to return to dialogue through previously reached agreements with the aim of resolving the border conflict, a released declaration by the general border committee of the two countries, whose meeting took place in Thailand's Chanthaburi province, stated.

"The meeting reaffirms the unwavering commitment to the full and effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement of July 28, 2025, as well as the agreements reached during meetings of the general border committee and the joint border committee, and other existing agreements between Cambodia and Thailand," the declaration read.

Thailand and Cambodia also agreed to "request the joint border committee to resume survey and demarcation works as soon as possible in accordance with the existing agreements between the two countries to achieve lasting peace along the border." Bangkok and Phnom Penh will "cooperate within the framework of a joint coordination task force for humanitarian demining." "Both sides confirm their commitments in accordance with the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction (Ottawa Convention)," the declaration noted.

Border clashes

Armed clashes between Thailand and Cambodia broke out on July 24. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced a ceasefire between the two countries on July 28 following talks in Kuala Lumpur. Despite this, several incidents were later reported in which Thai soldiers triggered landmines.

In late September, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said Cambodian troops had used small arms and grenade launchers to attack Thai territory, prompting Thailand to place its military on combat alert.

In October, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul signed a joint declaration in Trump’s presence on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN summit, outlining further steps toward a peaceful settlement of the border dispute. The parties underscored their intention to "de-escalate tensions, mitigate negative public sentiment, and foster an environment conducive to peaceful dialogue."

Trump said at the time that he had resolved the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia and repeatedly stated that his direct involvement had brought eight regional wars to an end.

Clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces resurfaced on December 7. According to Cambodia’s Defense Ministry, Thai troops launched the initial attack. Thailand’s army, however, said Cambodian forces were responsible for the latest escalation, alleging that they fired artillery at Thai positions in the border area, prompting retaliatory strikes against Cambodian military infrastructure.