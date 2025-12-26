Russia-US agree to maintain dialogue on Ukraine after Dmitriev’s trip to Miami — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Representatives of the Russian and US authorities have agreed to carry on with the dialogue regarding the Ukrainian conflict settlement following the most recent visit of Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, to Miami, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"It has been agreed to continue the dialogue," Peskov said at a news briefing.

On December 25, Peskov announced that after receiving a report from special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, Russia would have the opportunity to formulate its position and continue talks with the US through available channels.

Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement took place in Miami (the US State of Florida) on December 20 and 21. The US delegation included special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum.