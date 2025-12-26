Those who expect to defeat Russia in open conflict deeply mistaken — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Politicians who expect to defeat Russia in an open conflict "under NATO banners" are deeply mistaken: they will not succeed in doing so, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on the 60 Minutes program.

"I would not like to speculate or theorize worst-case scenarios. <...> I can only say that those who may be counting on a victory over Russia in an open conflict involving a group of Western countries under NATO banners are mistaken," the diplomat stated.

According to the senior diplomat, politicians who make such statements are either forgetting or deliberately pretending not to notice that, in this case, it is nothing but an attempt to defeat a nuclear power. "This is impossible by definition. It's a dead end, a path to disaster," Ryabkov concluded.