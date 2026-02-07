Ukraine’s Burshtyn thermal power station down — mayor

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Burshtyn thermal power station in the Ivano-Frankovsk region in western Ukraine has stopped working due to explosion-related damage, leaving the city of Burshtyn without water and heat, mayor Vasily Andriyeshin reported.

"The damage is very serious. The station is now at zero. No one knows what will happen next because we have just started clearing the rubble <...>. However, we can see that we have no heat or water," he said, commenting on the situation at the thermal power station.

Earlier, Ukrainian Energy Minister Denis Shmygal reported that explosions had rocked the Burshtyn and Dobrotvorskaya thermal power stations. A series of explosions was also recorded in the city of Rovno in western Ukraine, in Vinnitsa and Yelizavetgrad in the central part of the country. Critical infrastructure facilities in the Lvov and Rovno regions were damaged.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian servicemen launched a massive strike over the past day, including with Kinzhal missiles, targeting energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces. The targets included Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises that manufacture strike drones, as well as storage and launch preparation sites for them at military airfields. The ministry emphasized that the strike goals were achieved and all designated targets were hit.