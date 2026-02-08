Battlegroup West destroyed 44 Ukrainian quadcopters

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost 44 heavy combat quadcopters, 33 drone control stations and eight ground robotic systems from operations of the Russian Battlegroup West, battlegroup spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defense crews and mobile firing teams shot down thirteen fixed-wing type drones and 44 heavy quadcopters of the adversary," Bigma said.

Furthermore, 33 Ukrainian drone control stations, five ammunition depots, four mortars and eight surface robotic systems were detected and destroyed, he added.