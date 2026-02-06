Russian embassy in Cuba receives no requests from tourists due to flight delays

HAVANA, February 6. /TASS/. Tourists have not contacted the Russian embassy in Cuba because of flight delays.

"The Russian embassy and the consulate general in Havana are closely monitoring the situation with Russian tourists in Cuba in connection with information about flight delays of individual airlines," the diplomatic mission said on Telegram.

"At the moment, we have not received any requests from Russian tourists. Together with the representative office of Aeroflot, we are in close contact with the Cuban aviation authorities on the guaranteed fuel supplies for the Russian airlines’ aircraft."

Earlier, a Russian Union of Travel Industry official told TASS that Russian tourists who cannot leave Cuba due to flight delays will be flown to Russia soon, and the aircraft are currently refueling.

On Friday, Telegram channel Shot reported that hundreds of Russians are stranded on the island due to the shortage of jet fuel. It said that flights are massively delayed and canceled.