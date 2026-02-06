Gazprom sets fourth straight daily gas supply record in Russia

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Gazprom has set a new daily record for gas supplies to Russian consumers for the fourth consecutive day in February amid cold weather, the company said.

"Due to freezing temperatures, record-high volumes of gas for February have been supplied to Russian consumers from the Unified Gas Supply System for the fourth day in a row. A new daily maximum for this month – 1,835.2 mln cubic meters of gas – was recorded on February 4," the statement said.

The previous record of 1.818 bln cubic meters was set the day before. Gazprom emphasized the reliability of deliveries through the gas transmission system, including due to the operation of underground gas storage facilities.

Earlier, Gazprom reported that in January it had set a new all-time record for gas supplies to Russian consumers for that month – 51.275 bln cubic meters.