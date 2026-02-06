Russians stranded in Cuba will soon be taken to Russia — tourist industry union

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian tourists stranded in Cuba due to flight delays are soon to be repatriated to Russia, as planes are currently being refueled, the press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI) told TASS.

"According to information from tour operators affiliated with RUTI, the situation is now under control. Aircraft are being refueled, and there is sufficient fuel. The tourists will be brought back to Russia very soon," the statement clarified.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Shot reported that hundreds of Russians were unable to leave Cuba because of a jet fuel shortage. The channel noted that numerous flights had been delayed or canceled as a result.