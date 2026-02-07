Organizer of terrorist attack that killed over 30 arrested in Pakistan — newspaper

ISLAMABAD, February 7. /TASS/. Pakistani security forces arrested the organizer of a terrorist attack in Islamabad that killed more than 30 people near a mosque, The News newspaper reported, adding that three of his accomplices were also arrested.

The operation to capture the perpetrators was carried out in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to the newspaper's law enforcement sources, the organizer of the attack was linked to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and had received training in Afghanistan. One security officer was killed and three others were injured during the detention of the militants.

On Friday, an explosion rocked the outskirts of Islamabad near a Shiite mosque. According to the Dawn newspaper, at least 31 people were killed and more than 169 were injured. The Geo TV channel reported that a suicide bomber detonated the explosive device during Friday prayers after being stopped at the mosque entrance.