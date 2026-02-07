Fashion show in Milan: what athletes were wearing during Olympic opening ceremony

MILANO, February 7. /TASS/. During the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, many national teams made a fashion statement with the Olympic uniforms they wore during the parade of athletes.

A total of 92 national Olympic committees took part in the parade.

Haiti won the fashion game with its hand-painted outfits, created by Italian-Haitian designer Stella Jean and inspired by Haitian art.

"The Haitian delegation’s uniform turns sport outfits into a narrative technique. Hand-painted and inspired by the modern Haitian art, it tells the story of memory, the sharing of knowledge and resilience at the time when Haiti is going through one of the darkest periods in its modern history," the Creapills portal wrote.

The Mongolian team wore modernized traditional robes, fur hats and sweaters. Some elements were made of cashmere wool - a material the country is famous for - and decorated with silk embroidery.

Kyrgyz team members were wearing the country's traditional felt hats, Ak-kalpak.

The Czech Republic’s outfits contained retro elements from the 1956 Cortina d'Ampezzo Winter Olympics. Athletes wore wool sweaters with blue, red, white and yellow patterns, and ‘Raskovka’ hats, made in honour of Jiri Raska, the 1968 Olympics ski jumping champion.

QR-codes and ponchos

French company Le Coq Sportif made the decision to replace the French tricolor with colors that move slowly from blue to pink and white using gradients. Team France’s outfits were decorated with patterns that resemble a topographic map.

The host team was wearing uniforms designed by the late Giorgio Armani, who worked with the Italian Olympic team from 2012 until his passing in 2025. White is the main color of the Italian outfit, with the country’s name in red letters and a collar in the national flag’s colors - red, white and green.

Athletes from New Zealand donned on black jackets, featuring a silver fern on the back and a QR code.

"Leading up to the Games, New Zealand athletes will also find a QR-code badge woven into the inside of their Kathmandu Opening Ceremony jacket. Scanning the code will connect them to a digital platform filled with messages of support from New Zealanders and fans around the world, reminding them that the team of five million is right there with them on their journey," the national Olympic Committee of New Zealand said.

Team Germany wore oversized ponchos featuring the country’s national colors, and panamas.

Team Brazil chose oversized jackets crafted in recycled nylon laqu· and lined with intarsia national flag.

The only member of the Nigerian team, cross-country skier Samuel Ikpefan, wore a bright green-and-white stripped outfit, symbolizing his country’s national flag.