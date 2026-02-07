Kiev urgently needs spare parts for servicing US military equipment — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, February 7. /TASS/. The US administration believes that Ukraine is experiencing acute shortages of spare parts to service the military equipment provided by the United States, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which is in charge of US defense exports, said.

"Ukraine has an urgent need to strengthen local sustainment capabilities to maintain high operational rates for US-provided vehicles and weapon systems," the agency said.

Also, the US Department of State approved possible foreign military sale to the government of Ukraine of spare parts and related equipment for an estimated cost of $185 million.

"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the military balance in the region," the statement reads.

There will be no adverse impact on US defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale, the government agency added. Also, the proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional US government or contractor representatives to Ukraine.