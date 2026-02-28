Israeli Foreign Minister Katz confirms Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran

TEL AVIV, February 28. /TASS/. Israel has delivered a preemptive strike against Iran in order to eliminate a possible threat and Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz declared a nationwide state of emergency, the press office of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

