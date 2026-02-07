Sanctions against Russian sports likely coming to end — newspaper

NEW YORK, February 7. /TASS/. Sanctions against Russian sports may soon come to an end, The New York Times reported, citing statements by sports officials.

Before the start of the Winter Olympics in Italy, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry said that sports must remain politically neutral to ensure athletes' freedom to compete. On February 2, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told Sky TV that the organization should consider lifting the ban on Russian teams. International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) President Johan Eliasch called for clearer principles to ensure that Russia is not singled out unfairly for criticism, considering the many other conflicts around the world. International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons noted that boycotts have never solved anything.

Thirteen Russian athletes are competing in the Winter Olympics in Italy under neutral status. In December 2025, the IOC Executive Board recommended that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in youth disciplines under their own flag and with their own anthem. This recommendation applies to both individual and team sports.

The International Taekwondo Federation and the International Judo Federation have lifted all restrictions on Russian athletes. In most individual sports, Russians are permitted to compete with neutral status. In team sports, however, only adult national teams in water polo have been granted the right to compete under neutral status.