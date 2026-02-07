IOC denies norovirus outbreak after cases among female hockey players

MILAN, February 7. /TASS/. There is no basis to suggest a large-scale norovirus infection among athletes at the Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Executive Director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Christophe Dubi told reporters.

Players of the Swiss women’s hockey team were isolated after a case of norovirus infection was detected in one of the athletes following their victory in the opening match of the Olympic tournament against the Czech team. Previously, cases of the virus were also found among Finnish female hockey players.

"No, this is not an outbreak. A few cases among the Finns, one case among the Swiss. They have been taken care of," Dubi said. "Treatment is being carried out in the most medically effective way. Let's not blow this out of proportion, five athletes fell ill, they are receiving treatment. We were able to successfully reintegrate the Finnish team into the tournament, the Canadian team agreed to a different date."

The IOC Director of Communications Mark Adams was reportedly informed by the head of medical staff that there is no evidence of these cases being linked.

The Swiss team’s next match is scheduled for February 7 against the Canadian team, which has not yet played in the tournament.