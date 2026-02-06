Merz says EU ready for talks with Russia, but without 'parallel communication channels'

BERLIN, February 6. /TASS/. Europe is ready to negotiate with Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but will not open "parallel communication channels," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"The foreign policy adviser to [French President Emmanuel] Macron’s visit to Moscow was closely coordinated with us. We've been discussing this for quite some time. Of course, we are always ready to negotiate with Russia. At the moment, consultations are taking place here in Abu Dhabi, coordinated with us - as I have already mentioned, between the American special representative, the government of Ukraine and the Russian government," Merz told reporters during a visit to the UAE as quoted by the German government.

"If we can contribute to making these negotiations even more effective and successful, we will do it. But we will not open parallel communication channels here."

He said the goal is to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.

"We will continue to support Ukraine, but, of course, we are ready for negotiations, and we take part in all preparatory and subsequent discussions," he said, adding that the chancellor's foreign policy adviser is in close contact with all the delegations.

Merz is cautious and rather skeptical about direct negotiations between Europe and Russia.

"If we can contribute to this from the European side, we will do it, but only in coordination with each other, with Ukraine and with the United States. If additional opportunities open up, we will be the last to say no. But we will definitely not take any uncoordinated unilateral steps that will lead to a result contrary to our common goal," Merz said.

Earlier, L'Express magazine citing a source reported that Macron's diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne went in Moscow on February 3 to meet with Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.

Macron said earlier that he intends to have a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as possible. In December 2025, following an EU summit in Brussels, the French leader said that the time had come for Europe to resume dialogue with Russia. In his opinion, the current format of negotiations on Ukraine, when American representatives discuss the terms of a settlement with Russia without the Europeans, "is not optimal."