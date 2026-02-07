Sending European troops to Ukraine would mean military conflict with Russia — Orban

BUDAPEST, February 7. /TASS/. Hungary will not participate in the deployment of European troops to Ukraine, as this would mean direct military conflict with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated ahead of an anti-war rally planned in the western city of Szombathely.

"When we talk about war, we must speak plainly. Today, the danger lies in sending Hungarian money to Ukraine. Tomorrow, young Hungarians could be sent to war. European troops in Ukraine would mean a direct conflict with Russia," he wrote on his page on social network X.

"Hungary says: ‘No, we refuse to take part in this!’" Orban concluded.

He intends to reaffirm this position at a meeting with activists of the ruling Fidesz party in Szombathely. The government refers to such gatherings as "anti-war rallies" and holds them ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled in the country for April 12.