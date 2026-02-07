French politician slams Macron ‘most hated head of state in world’

PARIS, February 7. /TASS/. Florian Philippot, leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, called President Emmanuel Macron the most hated head of state in the world due to his low approval rating.

"With an approval rating of only 11%, you are the most hated head of state in the world and no longer have the legitimacy to propose initiatives! You have no legitimacy!" the politician wrote in a post on his X page.

He also advised Macron to wait until the end of his presidential term and not to do or say anything more.

"Don't do or say anything else. Since you don't want to resign, wait until the end of your term. Most importantly, don't say or do anything!" Philippot concluded.

Earlier, the politician agreed with Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov's statement that France is not a free country.